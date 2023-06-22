BJP rolls out 'Modi Mitra' initiative in bid to reach out to minorities

The BJP is all set to roll out 'Modi Mitra' certificates in efforts to ramp up its outreach programme for minorities.

With polls slated to take place in multiple states later this year, the party's minority wing is planning to distribute certificates to those who appreciate PM Modi's "vision and initiatives", according to an Indian Express report.

Also Read: Minorities pushed into an unjust covenant

The government is all set to kickstart the initiative next Wednesday, when 150 Muslims, in Deoband in Uttar Pradesh will receive the 'Modi Mitra' certificates. The initiative was launched in January in the party's effort to take Modi's message and welfare initiatives to the minorities, in order to build a support base among them.

The BJP Minority Morcha has identified over 65 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 states and a Union Territory, where minorites make up more than 30 per cent of the population.

“This is an attempt to reach out to the minorities beyond the BJP cadre base. We have been reaching out to various professionals – lawyers, accountants, media persons, professors, doctors, others – who may not like to be a part of the BJP, but are appreciative of Modiji’s governance and programmes,” BJP Minority Morcha national president Jamal Siddiqui told the publication.

Also Read: K'taka: Blueprint to be prepared for minority welfare

According to the report, the party has chosen a person each as an "in-charge" from the 65 constituencies and one each from the seven or eight constituencies in them. The in-charges later picked 30 individuals interested in Modi as their associates, or 'co-incharges'.

These 30 individuals were then asked to pick 25 people from their area to join the initiative, thus making at least 750 people from each constituency.

“This will make around 50,000 Modi Mitra from these constituencies. They will not be part of the BJP cadre, but they will be a support base,” a party source told the publication.