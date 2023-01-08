BJP-RSS disrespecting those who do 'tapasya', like farmers: Rahul Gandhi

Firing a fresh salvo at the Hindutva brigade, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP-RSS is forcing others to do their 'puja' while disrespecting those who do 'tapasya' like the farmers and labourers.

He claimed that that is why Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not face media fearing that it may seek truth while doing their tapasya, as he wants others to "forcibly do his Puja" like his parent body.

Addressing a press conference here, where the mythical war between the Pandavas and Kauravas took place, Rahul said Congress is a party that does 'tapasya' while the BJP is one that wants others to do its 'puja'.

“RSS-BJP wants they be forcibly worshipped. Modi-ji also wants this...They have captured all institutions, use money (power) and instil fear in people. They are telling people not to do 'tapasya'," he said.

"That is why the Prime Minister does not meet you (media). He is scared of those media which is doing tapasya and seeking truth," Rahul said.

Emphasising that the RSS-BJP doesn't want others to respect only those who do their 'puja' should be respected, he asked whether demonetisation respect the 'tapasya' of the poor. "Certainly not. It was an attack on 'tapasya', he said.

He said a section is more concerned about his T-shirt while some others wonder how many kilometres he has walked while emphasising these are non-issues.

"Nobody asks how many kilometres farmers, labourers have walked. You will not see any farmer or labourer who have not walked more than myself. We don't respect 'tapasya'. This land is of tapasvis and not pujaris," he said.

He said the fight against the BJP-RSS has ceased to be a political fight and has turned into an ideological fight or a question on religion after the present ruling dispensation has captured institutions.

“One thing which I have understood is that this fight is actually not political, superficially it is political fight. When we fight BSP or TRS, then it is a political contest. But there has been change in the country.

“The day when the RSS controlled the institutions of this country, the fight did not remain political. Now, this has become a different fight. You may call it a fight of ideology, fight of religion, or you can give it any framework, but this is not a political fight.”

Rahul said the Yatra's purpose is also to let people hear the truth and that is why the Bharat Jodo Yatra is successful. Because not only the Congress or one individual is doing 'tapasya', lakhs are doing 'tapasya', it is the message of yatra,” Rahul said.

On questions on yatra, he said the Kanyakumari to Kashmir walkathon is against the voices that are being suppressed in India, spread of fear, division of the country and putting people on caste and religious lines.