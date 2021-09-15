BJP, RSS fake Hindus, they do dalali of religion: Rahul

BJP & RSS 'fake Hindus', they are 'brokers' of religion: Rahul Gandhi

He said ideology of Congress is completely opposite of BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule India

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 15 2021, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 15 2021, 17:19 ist
Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the BJP and RSS, alleging that they were "fake Hindus" who use religion for their benefit.

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress here, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP and RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the former Congress chief said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation has diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said, attacking the BJP and RSS.  

