BJP, RSS have no faith in Constitution, celebration of Constitution Day is only gimmick: Jairam Ramesh

The Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ignored or misused the Constitution but are now indulging in the "gimmick" of celebrating Constitution Day, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said here on Saturday.

Since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day. "The (Rashtriya Swayamsevak) Sangh and BJP have absolutely no faith in the Constitution," said Ramesh amid his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra which was passing through Manihar in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district.

"These people, who ignore and misuse the Constitution, are today involved in the gimmick of celebrating Constitution Day," said Ramesh, Congress's media head. The ideology to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi belongs played no role in the framing of the Constitution, he said.

"After Independence, the Sangh and Hindu Mahasabha were against the Constitution and they never accepted the Constitution," he claimed. Dr B R Ambedkar, who headed the Constituent Assembly's drafting committee, gave credit to the Congress for the passage of the constitution even though he was not a Congress member, Ramesh further claimed. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra would be reaching Mhow, Ambedkar's birthplace, in the evening.