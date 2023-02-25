BJP-RSS have taken over every institution in India; gratified that my innings could conclude with Yatra: Sonia at Plenary meet

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed Day 2 of the party's plenary meet on Saturday with pointed jibes at the government accusing the Modi-led BJP government of dividing people and leading the country to 'economic ruin'.

"This is a particularly challenging time for the party and the country as a whole. PM Modi and the BJP-RSS regime has relentlessly taken oven every single institution in the country and has ruthlessly silenced any voice of opposition. It has caused economic ruin by favouring a few chosen businessmen at the expense of all others and most distressingly it fuels the fires of fear and hatred against fellow Indians," she said addressing Congress leaders and workers in Raipur.

"Our victories in 2004 and 2009 under the able leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh gave me personal satisfaction but what gratifies me most is that my innings could conclude with the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a turning point for Congress," Sonia said urging the younger ones to move ahead under Kharge's leadership.

