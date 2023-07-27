BJP-RSS interested in power, will divide country: Rahul

BJP-RSS only interested in power, working towards dividing country, says Rahul Gandhi

He was addressing a Youth Congress programme virtually.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 27 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 15:47 ist
Rahul Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi charged on Thursday that the BJP-RSS are only interested in power and are working towards dividing the country as they do not care about the sorrow and pain of people.

Addressing a Youth Congress programme virtually, Gandhi said, "The BJP-RSS only want power and can do anything to get power. For power, they will burn Manipur, they will burn the entire country. They don't care about the sorrow and pain of the country."

Also Read | Call us what you want, Mr Modi; we will help heal Manipur: Rahul

Be it Haryana, Punjab or Uttar Pradesh, "they will sell the entire country as they only want power," Gandhi alleged and added that for the Congress, this is the fight.

"On one side, you are sitting and you have love for the country and whenever the country is hurt or its citizens are hurt, you will also get hurt and you will be sad. But they do not have any such feelings in their heart. The RSS-BJP people do not feel any pain. Because they do the work of dividing the country," he told the Indian Youth Congress workers.

The Congress shared excerpts of Gandhi's speech on its Twitter handle.

The opposition led by the Congress has been demanding a statement from the prime minister on the situation in ethnic strife-torn Manipur, followed by a full-fledged discussion on it.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Rahul Gandhi
India News
Indian Politics
BJP
RSS
Manipur

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Kinnaur, Spiti cut off from Shimla amid landslides

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Air India's iconic mascot 'Maharaja' may retire: Report

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Norway woman, sherpa are fastest to scale tallest peaks

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

 