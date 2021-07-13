BJP, RSS running parallel govts in country: Akhilesh

BJP, RSS running parallel governments in country, says Akhilesh Yadav

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 13 2021, 23:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2021, 00:15 ist
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP and the RSS were running parallel governments in the country and because of this people are suffering.

He also alleged that while the BJP misuses the government's power and the RSS creates division in society.

"Two parallel governments are running in the country. One is run by the BJP and the other parallel government of the RSS is implementing its agenda," Yadav said in a statement issued here.

Between them people and opposition workers are crushed, he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that in the recently held panchyat polls there was "open misuse" of power.

"The Samajwadi Party (SP) will not bow before such atrocities and injustice. Our fight to save the Constitution will continue. The BJP is trying to crush and silence the opposition and its is giving air to propaganda ahead of the assembly polls," he said.

The next elections in the state will be to save the democracy and the SP will fight it with full strength, he added. 

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
BJP
RSS

