BJP, RSS taking recourse to communal politics, will fail: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday accused the BJP and RSS of indulging in the "game" of communal politics.

"If anybody is playing communal politics today, it is BJP and RSS. We have never played this game. They are playing and they will sink in this game," Abdullah said.

He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function held here to pay tributes to his father and NC founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 38th death anniversary.

Abdullah, Member of Parliament from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, was asked to comment over BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav's reported remarks that "Gupkar leaders are resorting to that dangerous game once again, this time in the name of Islam".

On August 22 this year -- a year after the stripping of J-K's special status -- six political parties including the NC, Peoples Democratic Party and the Congress announced that they stood by the 'Gupkar declaration' announced on August 4 last year, hours before the Centre's move of revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

The parties said they will jointly fight for the restoration of J-K's special status under Article 370.

Abdullah said the National Conference has always remained secular in character.

"National Conference has never indulged in politics in the name of religion. Never...it is our history. What was the slogan of Sher-e-Kashmir (Sheikh Abdullah)? He said there was unity among Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs. Wasn't it?

"And he turned Muslim Conference into National Conference because he knew all were involved in it. In suffering and in poverty, there are Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists and Christians. Then how did we become communal today?" he asked.

The NC president was flanked by several leaders of the party including its vice president and his son Omar Abdullah. The leaders paid tributes at the grave of Sheikh Abdullah at Hazratbal on the banks of Dal Lake.