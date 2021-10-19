BJP, RSS to hold 2-day coordination meet from Tuesday

A two-day coordination meeting of the BJP and the RSS will be held in Delhi from Tuesday to deliberate on policy-related issues, sources said on Monday.

Top leaders of the BJP, including its secretary-general (organisation) BL Santhosh, other officer-bearers and Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

RSS-affiliated organisations related to various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the close-door meeting.

Top office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also likely to be there in the meeting, the sources said.

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.

