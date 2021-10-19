BJP, RSS to hold 2-day coordination meet from Tuesday

BJP, RSS to hold 2-day coordination meet from Tuesday

RSS-affiliated organisations related to various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the close-door meeting

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 19 2021, 01:20 ist
  • updated: Oct 19 2021, 01:20 ist
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

A two-day coordination meeting of the BJP and the RSS will be held in Delhi from Tuesday to deliberate on policy-related issues, sources said on Monday.

Top leaders of the BJP, including its secretary-general (organisation) BL Santhosh, other officer-bearers and Union ministers are expected to attend the meeting, they said.

RSS-affiliated organisations related to various sectors like education, culture and economy are expected to attend the close-door meeting.

Top office-bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are also likely to be there in the meeting, the sources said.

Such meetings between the RSS and representatives of the BJP and its government at the Centre keep taking place for sharing of ideas and giving feedback on government policies.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

RSS
BJP
Indian Politics
bl santhosh

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Kerala couple sails in a cooking vessel to get hitched

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Drug addicts forced into withdrawal under Taliban rule

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Dirtier trains, less newsprint: Energy crisis fallout

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Why the 9-storey police quarters in Bengaluru tilted

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Mild tremors shake life's big foundation

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

Hard test for Bengaluru's skeletal cycling lane network

 