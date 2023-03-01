BJP’s income rose by 154.82% in 2021-22: ADR Report

Ruling BJP’s income rose by 154.82% to touch Rs 1,917.12 crore in 2021-22 against the previous fiscal, with close to 54% of it coming from the controversial electoral bonds, according to a report by a private election watchdog.

The analysis by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) for 2021-22 brought out interesting facts like Congress being pushed to third in income generation by the Trinamool Congress, which saw a 633.36% rise, primarily due to gathering 96.77% of its income through electoral bonds.

The report showed that 55.09% or Rs 1811.94 crore of the donations received by BJP, Congress, Trinamool Congress and NCP were through electoral bonds while four other national parties CPI(M), CPI, BSP and NPP did not receive any funds through this instrument.

Read | Bengaluru: BJP lines up beneficiary conventions from March 4

The BJP saw a rise in income by Rs 1,64.78 crore from 2020-21’s Rs 752.33 crore. However, it has not got back to the 2019-20 level when it amassed Rs 3,623.28 crore.

When it comes to electoral bonds, BJP got Rs 1,033.70 crore or 53.92% of its total income from the controversial financial instrument.

Trinamool Congress generated Rs 545.74 crore income, up from Rs 74.41 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 143.67 crore in 2019-20. Last fiscal, 528.14 crore of the total donation came from electoral bonds for the Trinamool.

Congress’ income was Rs 541.27 crore with Rs 236.09 crore or 43.62% coming from electoral bonds. While it had an income of Rs 682.21 crore in 2019-20, it had decreased to 171.04 crore in 2020-21 and last fiscal has seen an increase of Rs 255.51 crore or 81.41%.

NCP’s income accounted for Rs 75.84 crore, including Rs 14 crore of 18.46% generated through electoral bonds.

CPI(M) had an income of Rs 162.23 crore while BSP had Rs 43.77 crore, CPI had 2.87 crore, and NPP Rs 47.2 lakh. Between 2020-21 and 2021-22, the report said the income of NPP, BSP and CPI(M) decreased by 32.38% (Rs 22.60 lakh), 16.56% (Rs 8.68 crore) and 5.15% (Rs 8.81 crore), respectively while CPI had a rise from Rs 2.12 crore to Rs 2.87 crore.

When it comes to expenditure, BJP spent only 44.57% or Rs 854.46 crore of its income while that of Trinamool Congress was Rs 268.33 crore or 49.17%. Congress spent more proportion of its income compared to other parties -- Rs 400.41 crore or 73.98%.

CPI(M)’s total income was Rs 162.23 crore of which the party spent 51.41% or Rs 83.41 crore. NCP Rs 32.22 crore or 42.49% while BSP spent Rs 85.17 crore, which is 94.57% more than its income. NPP spent Rs 39 lakh, according to the report.

The maximum expenditure for the BJP has been towards election and general propaganda (Rs 645.85 crore) followed by expenses towards administrative costs (Rs 133.31 crore). Trinamool Congress and Congress also spent the highest amount on elections at Rs 135.12 crore and Rs 279.73 crore respectively.

CPI(M) has incurred the maximum spending on employee cost of Rs 40.07 crore while the BSP incurred the maximum expenses on election at Rs 69.59 crore. NCP declared to have spent 74.33% of its total expenditure on administration and general expenses (Rs 23.95 crore) while CPI spent Rs 59.70 lakh or 50.42% of its total expenditure on 'allowance to comrades' of party headquarters.