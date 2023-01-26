BJP’s Mahila Morcha plans Lok Sabha polls strategy

The Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party has prepared a roadmap in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections during its National Executive Council meet held in Tumkur recently.

This includes a selfie campaign with 1 crore beneficiaries from the Modi government, as well as digital training of the Morcha cadre on Central government schemes.

Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan told DH that as part of their roadmap, the first step for the Mahila Morcha is to create awareness about Modi government’s schemes. “The awareness needs to be created among voters as well as workers of the Morcha, too,” she said.

As part of the selfie campaign, the Morcha will ask women beneficiaries across the country to take a selfie and upload it on their social media, which in turn, will create a buzz. Srinivasan added that the Morcha recently carried out a programme to celebrate India’s G20 presidency where they asked the Morcha’s workers to make rangolis and then take photos of the designs along with a flag across all mandals to upload them on social media.

The wing also plans for capacity building of Morcha workers where the members will be given online training on the schemes of the government. Srinivasan said that the workers will be given a certificate for the online course only after meeting a local officer so that they have a greater awareness of the schemes.

In poll-bound states, too, the Mahila Morcha is sending its workers to all constituencies — in Tripura, the Mahila Morcha workers from Assam and Bengal cadre have gone to help create awareness about Modi government’s schemes.

In the recently-concluded assembly elections in Gujarat, the Morcha tried to woo women, voters, by showing them the success of the government’s financial schemes.