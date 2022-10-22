BJP’s minority wing chief gets death threat

BJP’s Minorities Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui has received death threat and has lodged a police complaint in Nagpur.

The letter containing the threat was received at the office of Siddiqui in the Sakkardara area of the city, which stated - "Rasool-e-Pak ki Shaan Mein Sar Tan Se Juda”.

The letter also contained two photos in which Siddiqui was seen at the Guru Pujan programme of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which was held on 23 July.

He filed a formal complaint with the Sakkardara police station.

No arrests have been made so far.

“It is very unfortunate,” he said, adding that this mentality needs to be changed. “I go to the Guru Pujan programme every year, but some people did not like it….such a mentality takes you towards Islamic State,” he added.

“Some fundamentalists feel that I have to be a Hindu and I should be thrown out of Islam,” he said.