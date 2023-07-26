BJP, Sangh Parivar step up attack against Kerala Speaker for allegedly hurting Hindu sentiments

BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits in Kerala have stepped up protest against Kerala Speaker A N Shamseer, accusing him of hurting Hindu sentiments during a recent speech.

Meanwhile, the Sangh Parivar outfits have lodged police complaints against Shamseer, and are also exploring legal options.

Shamseer's remark -- at a school function in Kochi on July 21 that lord Ganesha is a myth -- had irked the BJP and Sangh Parivar outfits. Shamseer also said that instead of promoting Science, attempts were being made to promote myths by teaching that aeroplane was invented during the Hindutva period and not by Wright Brothers.

BJP alleged in a petition submitted to the Thiruvananthapuram city police commissioner that Shamseer tried to "insult" Hindu beliefs for promoting rationalism. The petition was forwarded to Ernakulam-rural police as the Speaker delivered the speech there, said the police.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya accused Shamseer of denigrating Hindu beliefs and also asked whether Congress would disassociate from such views against the Hinduism. He also shared a video collage of Shamseer's different speeches backing Muslim faiths as well as the recent controversial one on Hindu belief.

"Shamseer is a religious bigot, who is exploiting his position in public life, to denigrate Hindu faith and beliefs. Hindumisia is deep rooted in the Communists, who have now forged an alliance with the Congress, a self proclaimed Muslim party. Will Rahul Gandhi, a former MP from Kerala, disassociate the Congress from such Hindu hating views or endorse it with this silence?," Malviya tweeted.

Vishva Hindu Parishad state leadership said that it would file police petitions against Shamseer across the state and move the court too. Sangh Parivar outfits also staged demonstrations against Shamseer.

Shamseer is yet to react to the criticisms against him.