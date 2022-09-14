BJP says Mamata govt's brutality, lawlessness crossed limits

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday slammed the Trinamool Congress over the Nabanna Abhiyaan violence, with senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad observing that the Mamata government’s brutality, police torture and lawlessness has crossed all limits.

“Mamata Banerjee has been talking of saving democracy outside Bengal, while the state continues to burn. She has failed to save democracy in Bengal, which has become lawless and bankrupt,” Prasad said in a press conference held at the party headquarters in Delhi.

Prasad said that in addition to the violence, the TMC government is corrupt, pointing at the raids by the Enforcement Directorate in the houses of TMC politicians leading to the recovery of crores in cash. “Around Rs 70 cr has been seized from her ministers, and the court is not giving them any relief since there is strong evidence against them,” Prasad said.

He added that the spate of violence that erupted in Bengal on Tuesday has left over a thousand BJP workers injured. “As many as 400 of our workers were hospitalised and given first aid; and 30 of them are still in the hospital with severe injuries,” Prasad said.