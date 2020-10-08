BJP says will rule West Bengal, but ground realities are tough

On a day violent clashes marked BJP’s protest march in Kolkata, the ruling party at the Centre sought to give a message to party workers that the day is not far when the saffron party will rule the state.

However, the statistics tell a different story.

While the BJP slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress for “beating up peaceful protesters, hurling country made bombs and using water cannons on their protest march” and its chief JP Nadda alleged it shows Mamata Banerjee’s frustration because she knows that “her days in power are numbered” and the “people of Bengal have made up their mind to throw out her tyrannical govt”, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad holding a media briefing in the national capital, said “BJP will bring about the change in West Bengal. The ground realities of West Bengal tells that the formation of BJP government in the state is a foregone conclusion whenever the state elections are held”.

Prasad cited the example of BJP winning 18 of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, which is a nine time jump from just 02 seats it had won in 2014 general elections as a “proof” of “TMC losing their political ground in the state” and expressed the confidence that the BJP will bring about the change in West Bengal.

However, political realities seem different for the BJP as the outcome of Lok Sabha polls and state polls point to a contradictory pattern.

While its vote share in 2019 Lok Sabha polls shot up to nearly 40.23%, almost two and half times more than the 17.02% it had got in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP got just 10.16 per cent votes in 2016 Assembly polls. In the 2011 Assembly elections, it got only 04 % votes. Also, BJP had won only three seats in 2016 assembly polls and the gap between votes garnered by BJP and Trinamool Congress was a huge over 34%.

The BJP faces the problem of a lack of a popular CM face and in the last Lok Sabha polls it banked on a number of imports from other parties to increase its tally. Mamata Banerjee’s close friend Mukul Roy is now BJP’s ace strategist. The elevation of Roy in party hierarchy as national vice President and appointment of Anupam Hazara as national secretary (both former TMC MPs) irked BJP’s former West Bengal chief Rahul Sinha and he resigned from the party in a huff.

The names of several celebrities from Cricket to Bollywood earlier made rounds as probable CM candidate of BJP. Recently a Hindu monk’s name was also in buzz. However, the BJP is yet to find an acceptable popular face to match Mamata Banerjee’s persona. Moreover, the party is organisationally weak. BJP leadership has been aggressively trying to woo the ground level workers of CPI-M, who are out of power in their fight against Trinamool. Union Minister Prasad on Thursday Prasad also hit out at the alleged self-appointed liberals in Delhi for making big noise when something happens in BJP-ruled state but are keeping mum over police torture of BJP workers in West Bengal.

“BJP’s struggle to save the rich glory of Bengal will continue. We stand with the people of Bengal despite the brazen misuse of state power by Mamata didi. I want to clearly tell her again that BJP karyakartas have resolved to fight her corrupt, violent and dictatorial rule democratically to restore Bengal’s lost glory and pride. The people of Bengal and BJP will defeat her regime lock, stock and barrel,” said Nadda.