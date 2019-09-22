BJP sets tone, seeks vote on 370 removal

Setting the tone for the Maharashtra polls, union home minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday lashed out at Congress for complicating the Kashmir issue and said the government's tasks start after the abrogation of Article 370.

"The real work starts after the removal of Article 370. The process started on 5 & 6 August," Shah said, addressing a mammoth gathering of BJP workers.

Amidst thunderous applause and cheers, Shah also asked the audience whether they want Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) back or not.

"Would you vote (for the recent decision of abrogating) Article 370 or who are protesting against it," he said, setting the BJP's agenda for the polls.

The statement of Shah, a day after the Election Commission announced a poll schedule, assumes significance. Earlier, Shah, during his visit to Solapur three weeks ago and prime minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Nashik last week, has raised the Kashmir issue and spoken on abrogation of Article 370.

He lashed out at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for protesting against the government's decision on Kashmir.

Shah paid rich tributes to Jana Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and first home minister Sardar Vallbahbhai Patel and targetted former prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Shyama Prasad Mukherjee was the first martyr in Kashmir.... as regards the Kashmir issue Sardar Patel's hands were tied as it was being handled directly by Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

"There was a ceasefire and PoK came into existence. It was because of fault and wrong policies of Jawaharlal Nehru," he said.

He urged people to give "full majority" to BJP and "three-fourth majority to BJP and allies." During his nearly 45 minutes address, he did not mention Shiv Sena even once.

Shah, an astute politician, also referred to Devendra Fadnavis as the "current and future" chief minister of Maharashtra. This is a snub to Shiv Sena which is projecting Uddhav Thackeray's son Aditya as the chief minister.