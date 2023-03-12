BJP sets up election management body for Shimla polls

BJP sets up election management committee for Shimla municipal polls

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Mar 12 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2023, 22:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Gearing up for the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls likely to be held in April-May, the Himachal Pradesh BJP on Sunday set up a 10-member election management committee headed by former minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, a party release said.

Former minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Chopal MLA Balbir Verma, BJP in-charge of Shimla parliamentary constituency Purshottam Guleria and co-in charge Shishu Dharma, state unit vice-president Sanjeev Katwal and Shimla district in-charge Daizy Thakur are members of the committee, state party chief Suresh Kashyap said in the release.

The term of the civic body expired in June 2022 but elections could not be held due to court cases against the delimitation of wards.

The erstwhile BJP government had increased the number of SMC wards from 34 to 41 last year. The Congress government reversed the decision in January.

In 2017, the BJP wrested the SMC from the Congress for the first time in 32 years and is going all out to retain the civic body.

