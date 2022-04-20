BJP settling Bangladeshis, Rohingyas in India to stage riots: AAP

In remarks that could be perceived as blaming a minority community, the AAP on Wednesday accused the BJP of settling Bangladeshis and Rohingyas in the country and using them to stage communal riots.

In response to the bulldozer drive against encroachments in violence-hit Jahangirpuri, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, prominent MLA Atishi and other AAP leaders repeated the line throughout the day, even as they said that bulldozers should be used at BJP headquarters and Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence to ensure that there are no more riots in the country.

While Sisodia held a press conference to make the charge, Atishi posted a video message on Twitter, while Chadha spoke to a video news agency to talk about the BJP "illegally settling foreigners from the minority community in the country".

The BJP and other Sangh Parivar outfits have been alleging that illegal Bangladeshi migrants and Rohingyas who fled Myanmar were indulging in activities that are detrimental to the country. Soon after the violence in Jahangirpuri on Saturday, a section of BJP leaders have claimed that illegal Bangladeshi migrants have swamped the locality and they targeted the Hanuman Jayanti procession.

Sisodia said, “in the last eight years, the BJP has got Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally settled in different parts of the country. Why were they settled in the country? These people have been settled along with BJP’s own people. After getting them settled, riots are conducted as per a script."

He went on to say that if one manages to get the list of people settled in the country, one can find out the next place of riots. Similar arguments were put forward by Atishi, Chadha and other leaders, indicating that the party has consciously taken the line to target the BJP.

Sisodia and the other two leaders also said that the bulldozers need to be run at BJP headquarters and Shah’s house to stop riots in the country.

“The BJP is creating violence not just in Delhi but across the country. If you want to effectively stop the riots, one should actually send the bulldozers to the BJP headquarters. Then there will be no riots. Amit Shah is coordinating these riots. Send the bulldozers to his house,” they said.

Another charge by the AAP was that the BJP aided encroachments in the national capital as it was ruling the civic bodies for the past 15 years.

“Why did you allow encroachment all these years? Why did you not clear it earlier? Who are your leaders who allowed this by taking money? The bulldozers should be sent to their houses,” Chadha alleged.

