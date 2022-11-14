BJP shaken by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ashok Gehlot

The BJP, which has misled the people of the country, is shaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Monday.

He also said it is easy to do politics in the name of religion, but challenging to do politics by taking all sections of society together.

Targeting the BJP government at the Centre, he said, "These people have misled the people of the country. But now people have understood. You must have felt that earlier in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh... they used to create such an atmosphere in the name of nationalism."

They feel that they are the only patriots and "we are not patriots at all", Gehlot, who is Congress' senior observer for the December Gujarat assembly polls, said at a programme here.

"They have been exposed. Now they are not taking the name of nationalism. They are not even taking the name of the nation and the public has also gradually understood the politics of religion," he said.

These BJP people are engaged in destroying all the institutions of the country and are fascist, the chief minister alleged.

"Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has shaken the BJP. They are worried," Gehlot said on the former Congress president's Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra.

Gehlot said the saddest thing is that "why Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not able to understand that if you weaken the history, you will twist it, then let the future generations also follow the same pattern"."Future generations learn what we teach them," he said.

"These (BJP) people used to talk about character. These people are doing terrible corruption. They accuse us but these people loot the country. The Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate are also being used," Gehlot said.

Criticising electoral bonds, he said the BJP brought the bonds and is "getting all the money".

Gehlot said the rest of the political parties are left with no resources. They were looting the country and the Supreme Court was not hearing, he alleged, adding that after three years, now the hearing has started.