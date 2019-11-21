BJP should not wage bloody battle with students: Sena

Having parted ways with the BJP, Shiv Sena on Thursday came out all guns blazing against the Delhi Police baton charge on students of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, who had taken to the streets protesting against the hostel fee hike.

An editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the current government at the Centre has issues with the name of “Nehru”, but it should not wage a bloody battle with students protesting the fee hike.

“Modi government and the BJP's position today have been created through protests. This is the precise reason why it is improper to crush students protests through bloody means,” the editorial said.

The 'Right Wing' never tries to claim that the JNU is a den of naxalites and left ideologues, the editorial said adding that it was also a fact that the ABVP despite all its efforts has not been able to raise the saffron flag in the university.

It also had a word of praise for the JNU and pointed out at it had produced leaders and experts such as Dr Abhijeet Banerjee, who have won the Nobel Prize and made the country proud.

“The university has given the country several great leaders and experts, but none of them espoused the 'right wing' ideology. Therefore, the policy to crush voices demanding their due rights under the pretext of law and order is shocking,” the editorial said.

“Had such protests happened under a Congress government, the BJP would have protested in Parliament. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) would have given a call for a Bharat Bandh,” the Shiv Sena mouthpiece said.

It expressed concern over the injuries suffered by a section of protesters who were blind and physically-challenged. “The police that beats up the blind cannot serve the people and uphold the law,” the Saamana editorial said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena had also slammed the BJP saying it had no right to criticise Kanhaiya Kumar after aligning with the PDP to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.