BJP slams AAP for calling Modi 'lowly person'

BJP slams AAP for calling Modi 'lowly person', calls it insult to Gujarat, all former PMs

Everyone has seen the condition of Congress in the entire country. Arvind Kejriwal is using the exact same language today, Sambit Patra said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 10 2022, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 10 2022, 17:29 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI Photo

The BJP on Monday slammed AAP over a derogatory remark purportedly made by its Gujarat unit chief against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it is an "insult to the democratic process of India and the state."

BJP’s IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya had on Sunday shared a video on Twitter where Gopal Italia, AAP's Gujarat convener, can be heard calling PM Modi “neech aadmi” (a lowly person).

It has been reported that the video is from 2019 and was made during the run-up to the general elections.

Also Read | Many BJP cadres in Gujarat secretly support AAP, want to see their party's defeat: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters on Monday, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the kind of language used by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for Prime Minister "exposes AAP and shows what is their intention."

Asserting that no Prime Minister can be called "neech admi", as "all Prime Ministers are democratically elected. And calling them neech aadmi (lowly person) is an insult to democratic process of India … parliamentary process of the country."

Stating that AAP will face the same fate as Congress did after its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar used the same invective for Modi, Patra said, "Prime Minister Modi hails from Gujarat and using such remarks against him is an insult of Gujarat too."

"Everyone has seen the condition of Congress in the entire country. Arvind Kejriwal is using the exact same language today," he said.

Gujarat has been a stronghold of the BJP, where it has been in power for nearly three decades. AAP has been trying to make inroads in the state by positioning itself as the main challenger to the BJP.

The elections in the state are scheduled to be held later this year.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
AAP
Gujarat
Narendra Modi
India News
Indian Politics
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

As oceans rise, are some nations doomed to vanish?

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

Cost cap risks taking gloss off Verstappen feat

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

After two years of pandemic, Japan reopens to tourists

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

DH Toon | Shiv Sena factions hunt for new symbols

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

A remarkable writer who 'mined' herself

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Health dept sets up exclusive women's clinics in Mysuru

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

Radio to help improve immunisation in Northeast

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

US Sikh family murder suspect jailed in past

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

 