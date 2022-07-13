BJP slams Cong for 'evil philosophy' remark on Murmu

BJP slams Congress for Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' remark on Droupadi Murmu

Demanding an apology from Congress, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said the Opposition party was 'frustrated'

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 13 2022, 16:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2022, 16:45 ist
National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday triggered a controversy with his remarks that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents an “evil philosophy” though she is a “good person”, prompting the BJP to allege that his party was amplifying the “evil philosophy that can't stand such a strong representation of tribals."

The war of words started after video clips of Kumar’s remarks were shared by ANI on social media in which the Congress leader said, “Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So we should not make the mistake of making Droupadi Murmu the symbol of Adivasis."

Also Read | Rivals YSRCP, TDP agree on supporting NDA’s Droupadi Murmu

He went on to refer to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, and said, “Kovind was president when Hathras rape incident happened. Has he said a word? Continuous attacks on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India. The condition of SCs has become worse. So creating symbols and then fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is all about."

Kumar, who was an IPS officer before he took the political plunge, said he was not comparing Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. “This is the fight for the soul of India. All like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha,” he said.

BJP pounced on his comment to attack Congress. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “A tribal woman rising from the grassroots to become a candidate for the post of India's next President is called democracy at work and merit getting its due. Congress is amplifying the evil philosophy that can't stand such a strong representation of India's Adivasis.”

Also Read | Shiv Sena to support NDA's presidential pick Droupadi Murmu: Uddhav Thackeray

Demanding an apology from Congress, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said the Opposition party was "frustrated" and is having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the President's post.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “At a time when the NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, to have Congress call her evil by association, to even suggest that she doesn't represent tribal aspirations is hugely disappointing.” Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi alleged that Kumar’s remarks showed what Congress thinks about tribals and women.

Responding to BJP leaders’ attack, Kumar asked the leaders to “stop lying” and see the “full byte” where he said that Murmu is a “good person and the issue is not about her but about the poisonous philosophy” of the BJP. “I stand by it,” Kumar added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Indian Politics
Droupadi Murmu
Congress
BJP
Presidential Elections

What's Brewing

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

Why world's first malaria shot won't reach millions

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

From 'Anti' to 'V Live': a K-pop glossary for newbies

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Webb telescope detects water on distant planet

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

Heavy rains in south Gujarat: 14 dead, 31,000 evacuated

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

90 leopard cubs reunited with mothers in Maharashtra

How firms build support systems for employees

How firms build support systems for employees

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

IISc develops tech to produce hydrogen from biomass

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

DH Toon | 4 'ferocious' lions draw Oppn's furore

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

Two-wheelers, a parental nightmare

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

With new findings, Webb begins new era of astronomy

 