BJP slams Congress for Ajoy Kumar's 'evil philosophy' remark on Droupadi Murmu

Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar on Wednesday triggered a controversy with his remarks that NDA Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu represents an “evil philosophy” though she is a “good person”, prompting the BJP to allege that his party was amplifying the “evil philosophy that can't stand such a strong representation of tribals."

The war of words started after video clips of Kumar’s remarks were shared by ANI on social media in which the Congress leader said, “Droupadi Murmu is a decent person but she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So we should not make the mistake of making Droupadi Murmu the symbol of Adivasis."

He went on to refer to President Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, and said, “Kovind was president when Hathras rape incident happened. Has he said a word? Continuous attacks on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India. The condition of SCs has become worse. So creating symbols and then fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is all about."

Kumar, who was an IPS officer before he took the political plunge, said he was not comparing Murmu and Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. “This is the fight for the soul of India. All like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha,” he said.

BJP pounced on his comment to attack Congress. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted, “A tribal woman rising from the grassroots to become a candidate for the post of India's next President is called democracy at work and merit getting its due. Congress is amplifying the evil philosophy that can't stand such a strong representation of India's Adivasis.”

Demanding an apology from Congress, Union Tribal Minister Arjun Munda said the Opposition party was "frustrated" and is having trouble because a person from the tribal section has been nominated for the President's post.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya tweeted, “At a time when the NDA has announced Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, to have Congress call her evil by association, to even suggest that she doesn't represent tribal aspirations is hugely disappointing.” Jharkhand BJP leader Babulal Marandi alleged that Kumar’s remarks showed what Congress thinks about tribals and women.

Responding to BJP leaders’ attack, Kumar asked the leaders to “stop lying” and see the “full byte” where he said that Murmu is a “good person and the issue is not about her but about the poisonous philosophy” of the BJP. “I stand by it,” Kumar added.