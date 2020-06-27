BJP speaking half truth on Rajiv Gandhi Foundation funds: P Chidambaram

Congress on Saturday stepped up attack on the Modi government over transgressions by Chinese troops in Ladakh as BJP kept up the heat on the grand old party over links between the Chinese Embassy and the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF).

In a late-night statement on Friday, Congress had admitted that RGF had received funds from the Chinese Embassy as well as the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for specific purposes and asserted that no wrongdoing was involved.

“What has the grant to RGF 15 years ago got to do with China’s intrusion into Indian territory in 2020 under the watch of the Modi government,” former Home Minister P Chidambaram said.

He accused the BJP of speaking “half-truth” on the funds received by the RGF and hiding the fact that PMNRF has given Rs 20 lakh to it for carrying out relief work in Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the aftermath of the 2004 tsunami.

Addressing a press conference here, former Law Minister Kapil Sibal demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assure the notion that any attempts to occupy Indian territory would be pushed back.

“Some quick action is required,” he said adding that the people and the entire opposition would stand with the prime minister if he promises to push back those occupying Indian territory.

Sibal said he expected some “strong action” from the government against China.

“The quality, nature and the timing of that action has to be decided by the government,” the senior Congress leader said.

BJP President J P Nadda kept up the attack on Congress accusing it of favoring the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement involving ASEAN nations and its trading partners including China.

“What was the need to be part of the RCEP? ...Was this a quid pro quo arrangement with the Chinese embassy that funded the RGF,” Nadda told a press conference here adding that the Modi government walked out of the RCEP last year to uphold the interest of the farmers.