BJP spent over Rs 340 cr on poll campaign in 5 states

BJP spent over Rs 340 crore on poll campaign in five states, maximum expenditure in UP

The BJP's spending report showed that it spent over Rs 221 crore in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 23 crore in Manipur, Rs 43.67 crore in Uttarakhand

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 22 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 16:33 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party spent over Rs 340 crore in the assembly polls in five states held earlier this year, while the Congress shelled out more than Rs 194 crore for its campaigning in these states, according to the election expenditure reports of the two parties.

According to the report filed by the BJP and put in public domain by the Election Commission, the party spent more than Rs 340 crore on its campaigns for the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab assembly elections held early this year.

The BJP's spending report showed that it spent over Rs 221 crore in Uttar Pradesh, over Rs 23 crore in Manipur, Rs 43.67 crore in Uttarakhand, more than Rs 36 crore in Punjab and Rs 19 crore in Goa.

Also Read | BJP leader banished from Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur for 6 months under Goonda Act

According to the report filed by the Congress, it spent over Rs 194 crore for campaigning and related expenditure in the five states.

The BJP and Congress are recognised national parties.

Parties contesting Lok Sabha and assembly polls are mandated to file their election expenditure reports before the EC in a stipulated time frame.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
BJP
India News
Indian Politics
Elections

What's Brewing

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

 