BJP stalling Parliament, running away from Manipur debate: I.N.D.I.A

Opposition I.N.D.I.A on Saturday accused the ruling BJP of stalling Parliament and running away from the House over their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi opening the debate on the Manipur issue.

The first two days of the Monsoon Session witnessed a complete wash out in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over Manipur ethnic violence, with the Opposition insisting on a statement from Modi followed by a discussion.

Also read | I.N.D.I.A parties to stage first protest against Centre over Manipur violence issue on July 24

"It is the BJP that is stalling Parliament. Let’s start the discussion on Manipur on Monday morning at 11 a.m. sharp. Let the PM decide where he wishes to open the discussion. His choice. Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Of course we will then all participate," Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien tweeted.

It is BJP that is stalling #Parliament. Let’s start the discussion on Manipur on Monday morning at 11 a.m. sharp. Let the PM decide where he wishes to OPEN THE DISCUSSION. His choice. Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. Of course we will then all participate — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) July 22, 2023

Senior Congress MP and spokesperson Ranjeet Ranjan told reporters that the government is scared of the Opposition and was running away from a debate in Parliament and have "wasted" two days.

"Our demand is clear. Take up the issue in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 (suspension of business) and adjournment motion first. The Prime Minister should come and first speak in Parliament," she said.

She asked the Prime Minister to tell Parliament whether the intelligence agencies had information about the violence and whether that information was relayed to him, the Home Minister and the Chief Minister.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh himself said that there are some 100 FIRs of crime against women after a viral video of women being paraded naked surfaced. The question is whether the Prime Minister knew about it, she said.

"We need answers. What they are doing is politics. They are bringing Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to it. We do not support crime against women but then why are you not talking about Haryana or Uttar Pradesh? Did you support the wrestlers? You actually helped your MP by not arresting him," she said.

The I.N.D.I.A parties have decided not to compromise on their demand and have announced a protest in Parliament House on Monday. However, the government has said that it is ready for a discussion but indicated that Home Minister Amit Shah would respond to the debate, which was not accepted by the Opposition.