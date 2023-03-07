BJP state governments 'double washing machine' dispensations that cleanse sins: Congress

The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP with a play on a yesteryear washing powder advertisement catchphrase, and alleged that the BJP state governments have become nothing but "double washing machine" dispensations where "previous sins" are cleansed.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted a graphic of a yesteryear washing powder advertisement with the caption "Doodh si safedi BJP se aaye, kalankit neta bhi khil khil jaye" (BJP brings such milk-like whiteness, even tainted leaders also appear sparkling).

Today the PM is going to launch 2 so-called double engine govts in NE with a third to follow soon. BJP state govts have become nothing but DOUBLE WASHING MACHINE Govts where previous sins are cleansed to help the PM bolster his tally and image. pic.twitter.com/WUp7XcIDRe — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 7, 2023

The Congress' attack came with three governments to be sworn-in in the northeast, including in Meghalaya headed by NPP chief Conrad Sangma. The Congress has hit out at the BJP for supporting a government led by Sangma in Meghalaya, saying a few days back his dispensation was considered the "most corrupt" by the top BJP leadership and now the party is joining hands with him.

Prime Minister Modi is on a visit to the Northeast for attending the swearing-in ceremonies in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland, and also hold a closed-door meeting with the Assam cabinet.

People's Party (NPP) leader Conrad Sangma was sworn in as chief minister of Meghalaya on Tuesday along with 11 members of his council of ministers.

Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah attended the swearing-in ceremony as did BJP president J P Nadda.