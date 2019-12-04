BJP targets Sena over Koregaon Bhima case

A day after the NCP sought the withdrawal of cases against human rights activists and civil rights defenders in the Koregaon Bhima case, the BJP targeted the Shiv Sena and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, questioning the party's sense of nationalism.

"Is this the Shiv Sena of the legendary Balasaheb Thackerey? Weak and compromised...Would he have ever negotiated on issues of national security?" BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya tweeted.

"Have dropped Hindutva ideology. Now ready to drop National Security! How much will you drop Shiv Sena?" BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

Meanwhile, Cabinet minister Jayant Patil of the NCP clarified that the government has received several representations from people being falsely booked in the case.

"The government's position is to have a look at it," he said.