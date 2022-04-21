BJP team suggests shifting of Hanskhali gang-rape case out of West Bengal

The BJP's fact-finding team on the Hanskhali gang-rape and death case has recommended to move the case to another state for a free trial and that Articles 355 and 356 be implemented in West Bengal.

The team, formed to look into the case of the rape and murder of a schoolgoing 14-year-old girl in West Bengal, submitted its report on Thursday to party president J P Nadda.

BJP vice-president and MP Rekha Verma, party's Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary, Tamil Nadu MLA and Mahila Morch chief Vanathi Srinivasan, UP minister Baby Rani Maurya, and Tamil Nadu leader Khusbu Sundar are part of the committee.

Urging the Centre to intervene for a fair trial, the team also said there was a concerted effort to destroy evidence in the case. The police took action four days after the incident, the report said.

The report also points to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's statements, who expressed doubt about the case and suggested it was a love affair gone wrong.

The report said Mamata's remarks were against all manner of gender protocol, including conventions of the United Nations.

“In her speech, the chief minister assassinated the character of a dead, victimised schoolgirl. Under the Nirbhaya Fund, there are 750 One Stop Crisis Centres in the country, but in West Bengal, none of them is functional,” said committee member Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhary.

She added that there is a general fear psychosis among young women and schoolgirls in Bengal who are fearful of being raped or assaulted.

Mentioning the rising cases of violence against women in the state, the report said between April 2 and 20, there were 30 cases of rape, murder, assault, and violence against women.

“The incident, right from the fact that the victim, who was from a humble family, was invited to the birthday party, indicates that it was planned. The police inaction has led to a delay, and we have requested the central government to intervene,” said fact-finding team member Khusbu Sundar.

