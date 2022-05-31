BJP tells Dilip Ghosh to refrain from criticising West Bengal leaders in public

BJP tells Ghosh to refrain from criticising WB leaders

Mohammed Safi Shamsi
  • May 31 2022, 21:35 ist
Dilip Ghosh. Credit: PTI file photo

In a strongly-worded communication, the party’s national general secretary Arun Singh has cautioned Dilip Ghosh, a national vice president of the party, to refrain from speaking to media or in public about the party leaders.

Ghosh is also a member of Parliament and the party’s former state president. Under his tenure, the party unit went through a rapid transformation.

However, some of Ghosh’s statements have been the cause of anger for party leaders in the state.

Recently, he was tasked to monitor seven states and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, keeping him off West Bengal’s party affairs.

Sources in the BJP say that Singh’s letter reminds Ghosh about his stature, adding that workers in the party look up to him for support and direction.

The central leadership has told Ghosh that his comments (in an interview) in the electronic media and on other platforms were critical of the state’s senior leaders, and such comments will not only hurt the party but will also go against his own work.

Ghosh has been told about the party’s concern and has been asked to always refrain from speaking about colleagues before the media or at other forums. This instruction binds him beyond West Bengal.

Ghosh couldn’t be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, reacting to the move, the TMC said the development "points to the lack of organisational unity in their party."

