BJP, TMC Matua leaders trade barbs over desecration of temple

Shantanu Thakur, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, has demanded a CBI probe into the confrontation between the two factions of the Matua community at Thakurnagar, the holy place of the Matuas, in West Bengal, on Sunday.

Trinamool leader Abhishek Banerjee was allegedly prevented from visiting the Matua temple on Sunday by Thakur and his supporters.

Following the Sunday stand-off, the leaders of two Matua factions with differing political allegiances blamed each other for the desecration of the temple premises.

On Monday, Thakur claimed that neither the administration nor the Trinamool leader had given any notice of Banerjee’s visit, reminding that the place is also home to him, a central minister.

He alleged being threatened by a police officer and hinted at seeking legal action.

The minister questioned the objective of Banerjee’s visit, citing the presence of large police personnel on the day concerned. He also alleged that the temple’s pujari was roughed up and that the police obstructed his and his family’s movement.

He demanded a CBI investigation into the incident, claiming that it would identify the perpetrators of the incident.

Meanwhile, Mamata Bala Thakur, a former Trinamool MP, who also represents Matuas with a different political allegiance, said that the Sunday incident marks a black day in the history of Matua society.

Raising allegations against her brother-in-law, Mamata said the Matua belief doesn’t discriminate against people on the basis of caste and faith.

She stated that there was no political intent behind Banerjee’s visit to the sacred site and claimed that the central force personnel, securing the minister, were on the temple premises wearing shoes.

She alleged that women were roughed up, and several people were injured. Citing the Sunday incident, she drew Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s attention and demanded suspension of the central force security personnel and the minister, and alleged being given life threats.

Matuas, who have their origins in the terrain that now forms Bangladesh, have immigrated to India over the decades, and have substantial demographic influences in some districts of the state. The Trinamool, and the BJP, both have reached out to the community with their own stands on Citizenship (Amendment) Act, leaving the community members with differing political opinions.