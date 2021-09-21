BJP to build temples where mosques were built razing temples, says BJP MLA Sangeet Som

BJP MLA Sangeet Som has recently made a controversial statement where he has claimed that his party will “build temples at all those places in India where temples have been razed to build mosques", according to an NDTV report.

The MLA from Sarshana made the remark while attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference which was held to mark 4.5 years of the Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh,

Som called Yadav a “seasonal Hindu" while responding to questions on Yadav’s recent jibe at the UP government for doing away with the Vishwakarma Puja holiday in the state, and even said that everyone in India, including Muslims, is Hindu.

Read | Threats to Hinduism 'imaginary', says Union Home Ministry in RTI reply

"Akhilesh Yadav is a seasonal Hindu. This won't work, in India everyone is a Hindu, a Muslim is a Hindu, a Hindu is a hindu and Hindustan belongs to Hindus," Som said.

Earlier Yadav had said that he will build a Vishwakarma temple, if he gets elected in the next Assembly polls.

Responding to Akhilesh’s statement, Som said, “People like Akhilesh Yadav are saying they will build a Vishwakarma temple, these are the people who got bullets sprayed on Ram Bhakts and ordered lathicharge on Sadhus in Banaras".

“These people are now asking for forgiveness with folded hands. The people will not forgive them,” he added.

Check out latest videos from DH: