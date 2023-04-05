BJP to celebrate its 44th foundation day on April 6

The BJP is celebrating its 44th Foundation Day on Thursday, with a flag-hoisting and a programme to paste the party’s 2024 slogan – 'Ek Baar Phir Se Modi Sarkar, Ek Baar Phir Se Bhajpa Sarkaar' – across 10,72,942 booth offices, the party said on Wednesday. Party president J P Nadda will be inaugurating a week-long programme, and PM Modi will address workers tomorrow from the party’s new office.

The eight-day function will culminate on April 14, celebrated as Ambedkar Jayanti, and in between Jyotibai Phule’s birthday will also be celebrated, party spokesperson Tarun Chugh said. “On Thursday, the celebrations will start in the morning with a flag-hoisting by J P Nadda at the extended BJP headquarters, after which flags will be housed by the party’s 36 pradesh adyakshs (state presidents), 954 district chiefs, and then 10,72,942 mandal chiefs,” Chugh said.

Also Read | BJP seeks to set caste equations right, woo Muslims through UP Council nominations

After the flag hoisting, PM Modi will virtually address all these workers, and the party’s Parliamentarians have been asked to be present, too. After the programme, a wall-writing programme of the slogan will take place, in which Nadda will head to a party booth at Delhi’s Bengali Market. All the party’s state unit chiefs, district presidents and booth committees will also replicate the process through the day, Chugh said.

On April 11, he said, programmes to mark Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary will be carried out in all these 10.7 lakh offices by the OBC Morcha of the party. “In all these offices, meritorious students and senior citizens will be felicitated,” he said. On April 14, B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary will be celebrated in all these offices, too, and the party will hold meets with intellectuals, Chugh said.

During the programme at the BJP office, a 10-minute video of the BJP government’s achievements will also be released.