BJP to explain nullifying of Article 370 to people

The BJP on Monday announced a month-long nationwide contact programme to highlight the "significance" of the Union government's decision to nullify Article 370 and Article 35A among the masses.

Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said party leaders, including government ministers as well as its MPs and office-bearers, will hold public meetings in 35 big cities and 370 smaller towns.

Nine places, including four in the Kashmir valley, have been chosen in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir for the exercise, scheduled to be held between September 1-30.

Pradhan said the decision on revoking Article 370 was "historic" and one of the few moments in the history of independent India that united people across political and ideological divides.