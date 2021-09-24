BJP to fight UP Assembly elections along with Nishad Party, Apna Dal

BJP on Friday finalised its alliance with the Nishad Party and Apna Dal in the upcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which are due in March next year.

Announcing the alliance at a press conference, Union minister and UP in-charge of the party Dharmendra Pradhan said that some other smaller outfits were also in touch with the saffron party and that the BJP could also include them in the alliance.

''We will contest the polls in alliance with Nishad Party and Apna Dal...some other outfits may also join the alliance in the days to come,'' Pradhan said.

He, however, did not disclose the seats to be contested by each of the parties nor the names of the other outfits, which were in touch with the saffron party. ''It will be announced at the appropriate time,'' he remarked.

Pradhan also made it clear that the BJP would go to the polls under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ''Adityanath will be the face of the party in UP polls,'' he added.

Nishad Party has considerable clout among the fishermen and boatmen community, who are in sizable numbers in around a dozen eastern UP districts, including Gorakhpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Mirzapur and some others.

The Apna Dal also enjoys widespread support among the 'Kurmi' community, which is a deciding factor on over 50 assembly seats mainly in the eastern UP districts of Varanasi, Chandauli, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh and some others.

