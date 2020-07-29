BJP to go big in August on Ram temple, triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370

The BJP is trying to bring the spotlight back on the three issues dear to its ideological moorings—Ram temple, triple talaq and abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, while the first anniversary of its controversial moves are fast-approaching.

While August 1 will mark the completion of a year of triple talaq bill, August 5 will see the first year of completion of the decision on abrogation of Article 370.

The BJP has decided to celebrate August 1 as 'Muslim Women's Rights Day'. Triple talaq law was projected by BJP as a big move towards gender justice among Muslims and a reversal of the "regressive" policy adopted by Congress in the Shahbano case of 1985 in which the Rajiv Gandhi government had nullified a Supreme order that had granted maintenance to Muslim women after divorce through a law.

While Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday released a video, many Union Ministers will address a special function organised in the BJP head office in Delhi on Friday, which will be streamed live.

The BJP leaders on Tuesday shared videos various social media platforms using the hashtag #ThanksModiBhaiJaan”, where many scarfed Muslim women thanked the PM for the triple talaq bill.

Many programmes have been lined up by the BJP Minority Morcha and the Mahila Morcha in different states.

On the other hand, the BJP has decided to organise a fortnight-long series of events with one senior national leader from the BJP visiting Jammu, Srinagar and Ladakh on August 5. The BJP has decided to organise micro events down to the Mandal level in both the UTs.

The party has also asked the leaders of BJP from Jammu and Kashmir to contact at least 50 people in all districts of the country and talk about the initiatives being taken by the central government in the UTs.

This apparently aims to disprove the Opposition's criticism on “nothing moving in Kashmir” in the last one year. The BJP will come out with booklets listing achievements of the Modi government with regard to Kashmir policy.

Highlighting the “mainstreaming” of Kashmir, the party plans to unfurl tricolour in all the zonal, tehsil and district headquarters and ensure celebration of the August 5 in all government offices with fanfare.

The BJP has already put in motion the up Ram temple construction work, with the groundbreaking ceremony slated to be held on August 5 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top BJP leadership will take part, and the entire city in UP town will be lit up like Diwali for the occasion.