BJP to hold conferences for 'enlightened class' across UP

BJP to hold conferences for 'enlightened class' in UP

The Samajwadi Party too has started its Brahmin outreach programme

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Sep 03 2021, 01:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2021, 01:46 ist
On September 5, conferences will be organised in 17 cities of Uttar Pradesh. Credit: DH Pool

The ruling BJP will organise a series of conferences for the “enlightened class” in all 403 assembly constituencies of Uttar Pradesh beginning September 5, it said here on Thursday.

The announcement comes in wake of the Bahujan Samaj Party holding similar conferences of intellectuals in the state in the run up to next year's assembly elections.

The Samajwadi Party too has started its Brahmin outreach programme.

Those who will address the “prabudh varg sammelan” include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP national vice president and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, state unit president Swatantra Dev Singh, state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal, state joint general secretary (organisation) Karmveer Singh, central ministers, and national and state-level office-bearers, it said.

According to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state general secretary and in-charge of the “prabudh varg sammelan” Subrata Pathak, intellectuals working in different areas of the society would participate in the conferences.

UP Assembly polls will be decisive, pave way for LS elections: Keshav Maurya

On September 5, conferences will be organised in 17 cities of the state and from September 6 to 20, in all 403 assembly constituencies of the state, he said.

Through these conferences, the party will communicate with people working in different areas of the society, including teachers, engineers, doctors, litterateurs and deliberate on the works and schemes of public interest by the BJP governments at the Centre and in state, he said.

Pathak said, Adityanath in Varanasi, Radha Mohan Singh in Allahabad, Swatantra Dev Singh in Ayodhya, Sunil Bansal in Lucknow, Keshav Prasad Maurya in Kanpur, and Karmaveer in Saharanpur will start the conferences from September 5.

The party's national and state office-bearers would attend the conferences organised in all assembly constituencies from September 6 to 20, he added.

