BJP to hold nine press conferences, address Opposition allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party is holding a series of nine press conferences to counter the open letter to PM Modi by nine prominent non-Congress Opposition leaders on the misuse of probe agencies by BJP governments.

Last week, several Opposition leaders including Aam Aadmi Party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference’s leader Farooq Abdullah, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena Uddhav faction’s Uddhav Thackeray and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote to Modi alleging misuse of central probe agencies like the CBI and ED against them.

In its nine press conferences, the BJP is fielding senior party leaders across states to counter the allegations in the letter by stating that the Opposition leaders are themselves corrupt. On Thursday, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari held a press conference on Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who has been jailed in the excise policy scam, and said that Sisodia holds the secrets to the corrupt practices of Kejriwal.

“All the nine leaders (who wrote the letter to PM Modi) are trying to divert attention from their corruption; each of them have been mired in one scam or another. After Sisodia’s arrest, there is panic among the corrupt and those who once spoke against corruption are now embracing the corrupt,” Tiwari said.

Similar conferences are also being held in West Bengal by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, in Bihar by president of the state unit Sanjay Jaiswal, in Uttar Pradesh by state deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak, and, in Telangana by state president Bandi Sanjay. Apart from that, similar press conferences are being held in Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra and Punjab.

In their letter, the Opposition leaders wrote that India is still a democratic country. “The blatant misuse of central agencies against the members of the opposition appears to suggest that we have transitioned from being a democracy to an autocracy,” the leaders wrote.

The Opposition leaders also extended their support to Sisodia, comparing his arrest to a “political witch-hunt”. “The allegations against Sisodia are outrightly baseless and smack of a political conspiracy. Manish Sisodia is recognised globally for transforming Delhi’s school education. His arrest will be cited worldwide as an example of a political witch-hunt,” they wrote.

Conspicuous from its absence was the Congress party, which has been at loggerheads with the AAP for years. The Janata Dal Secular, Janata Dal (United), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and CPI (M), too, were not signatories to the letter.