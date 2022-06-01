BJP to meet in Hyderabad as party focuses on South India

Top BJP leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda, will huddle on the party’s poll strategy for upcoming Assembly polls and 2024 general elections at the party’s two-day national executive in Hyderabad on July 2 and 3.

This will be the second important meeting after the party’s three-day meeting of national office-bearers in Jaipur a fortnight ago, which gave a broad indication of the party’s electoral roadmap for the future. It unveiled plans to enhance its presence where it did not do well. Telangana is a key catchment area for the saffron party.

Telangana, chosen as the venue, is the second south Indian state where the BJP sees an opportunity after Karnataka, where it is already in power. The saffron party has fared well in a few recent elections here.

The TRS will seek a third term in the 2023 polls, while BJP, pursuing aggressive Hindutva politics, hopes to replace Congress from the main Opposition space through street agitations and regular political attacks on the KCR government.

Rao has been trying to forge a regional front to fight the BJP in 2024 and has been touring states, leading to a bitter rivalry between the saffron party and TRS. The meeting in Telangana is also crucial as BJP increased its focus on south Indian states. This will be the third national executive meeting of the BJP in south India after Bengaluru and Kerala since Modi came to power in 2014.

BJP is planning to focus big on 144 Lok Sabha seats, which it lost in 2019, and has chalked plans, including regular visits of Union ministers there to pep the cadre before the next general elections.

The last national executive meeting of the BJP took place in Delhi in November 2021, when the party’s preparations were in full swing for Assembly polls in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa. BJP has won 4 out of the five states.

Not resting after the state polls’ victory, the BJP, after its national office bearers’ meeting between May 19 and 21, formed a committee for the booth empowerment campaign that concluded on May 31.

The national executive of the BJP will see the party spelling out its political and economic road map for the future through separate resolutions. The party’s political resolution will clear the air on several issues being raised by some of its leaders and affiliates, including the Uniform Civil Code, Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura.