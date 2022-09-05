BJP to oppose introduction of bills in Jharkhand Assembly special session

Opposition BJP in Jharkhand will take part in the special session of the assembly on Monday, but oppose any attempt by the state government to introduce bills during its duration, party leaders said.

The decision was taken at the legislative party meeting here late on Sunday.

It will meet again around 9 am to finalise the party’s strategy for the assembly session during which Chief Minister Hemant Soren will seek a vote of trust.

“We will participate in the special session. But, the BJP would strongly protest if the government tries to bring in any bill, as there is a one-line agenda in the schedule, which says the CM will seek a trust vote,” party whip Biranchi Narayan told PTI.

As per a letter sent to MLAs by the assembly secretariat, Soren has expressed his willingness to move a motion of confidence to prove his majority.

Following a petition by the BJP seeking Soren’s disqualification from the assembly in an office-of-profit case, the Election Commission (EC) communicated its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25, sparking a political crisis in the state.

Though the EC’s decision has not yet been made official, there is a buzz that the poll panel recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said that a special session to seek a vote of trust is beyond comprehension.

“In general, a state government seeks trust vote when the governor or a court orders the same. But, that’s not the case in Jharkhand. It is clear that the government does not trust its MLAs,” Marandi told reporters here.

“The party will seek Soren’s resignation over the office-of-profit issue,” he added.

At least 30 MLAs of the ruling UPA coalition in Jharkhand made their way back to Ranchi on Sunday afternoon from Raipur, to attend the special session of the assembly on Monday.

The legislators had been camping at a resort near Raipur since August 30.

Fearing poaching of its MLAs by the opposition BJP to topple the government, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led UPA alliance had shifted the MLAs to a luxurious resort in Nava Raipur.