BJP to organise mass contact programmes in Rajasthan on June 27

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 10 lakh BJP booth workers from Bhopal

  • Jun 26 2023, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2023, 19:36 ist
The BJP's Rajasthan unit will organise mass contact programmes across the state on June 27 to generate awareness about the Centre's welfare schemes, party state secretary Vijender Poonia said on Monday.

The initiative is a part of the BJP's national campaign to mark the completion of the Modi government's nine years in office, he said.

The programmes will be organised at district and booth levels to inform people about the central government's schemes for the welfare of the poor and to provide good governance, he said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address 10 lakh BJP booth workers from Bhopal.

As many as 170 workers have been selected from 25 Lok Sabha constituencies of Rajasthan and they have gone to Bhopal to take part in the event, said Poonia, who is also the Rajasthan incharge of the booth dialogue programme.

Prime Minister Modi will interact directly with 10 workers from each Lok Sabha constituency at 11 am on Tuesday during the programme, he said.

