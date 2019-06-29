BJP top brass says no to Operation Lotus in state

The BJP top brass has instructed the state leadership not to try to destabilise the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka at least till the three state Assembly elections are over.

Elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Haryana are likely to be held in October. The BJP does not want to disturb the Opposition-ruled state governments, fearing that it would damage the saffron party’s prospects in the elections.

BJP national president Amit Shah recently communicated to state unit chief B S Yeddyurappa that the party leaders should concentrate on exposing the ruling dispensation on various issues like failure to tackle drought and IMA scam, a senior leader in the party told DH.

Soon after the recent expansion of the Cabinet, in which Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy inducted two rebel MLAs, several Congress MLAs approached the saffron party and expressed their willingness to join it. However, the central leaders instructed the state leaders not to start another Operation Lotus, at this juncture, at least till the completion of the Assembly polls.

“The BJP doesn’t want to take the blame of toppling the Opposition-ruled governments at a time when the party is facing polls in three states in four months. Since all the three states are currently ruled by the BJP, the stakes are high for us,” said the leader.

“The BJP got huge mandate at the Centre in the Lok Sabha polls, and both the Houses of Parliament are running smoothly. If any attempt to destabilise the state government is made now, the Parliament session will get affected by disruptions from Opposition parties,” said the leader.

“The NDA is keen on passing maximum legislations in the budget session, which have got stuck for the past five years due to frequent disruptions,” he said.

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is also in trouble. Though some Congress MLAs and independent legislators approached BJP, the party top brass told the leaders in Madhya Pradesh to stay away from luring opposition parties MLAs to its fold, sources said.

Earlier, the saffron party had faced an embarrassment in Karnataka as it as Operation Lotus failed. The party top brass doesn’t want such a situation, the central leaders are learnt to have conveyed to the state leadership.