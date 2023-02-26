BJP tracks heartland harvest to reap electoral success later

The top leadership of the BJP and the Union government is keenly watching the unfolding of the rabi harvesting season in the Hindi heartland.

Weeks from now, agriculture mandis in the region will have vehicles laden with wheat, mustard and chana. Whether farmers in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan — states scheduled for polls in November 2023 — get a suitable price for their produce would determine food inflation and the health of the rural economy, not to speak of election outcomes.

Rajasthan grows mustard and wheat. MP accounts for 20 per cent of India's wheat production and grows chana, as does Chhattisgarh. The above normal temperature prevailing in north India will become a concern if it continues through March, particularly during the crop maturity stage in mid-March, affecting wheat quality and yields, research agency Crisil said on Wednesday.

Scientists from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) have said the situation is not as alarming as the India Meteorological Department has forecast that temperature would remain 2 degrees Celsius above normal but below 35 degrees Celsius till the first fortnight of March.

"A temperature of below 35 degrees Celsius is not a concern for the wheat crop," IARI Director AK Singh said last week. But the Centre on Monday set up a committee to monitor the impact of the rise in temperature on the wheat crop. The committee will issue advisories to farmers on adopting micro-irrigation, Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja said.

Thrice in the last nine years, farmers have exposed the limits of the BJP's Hindutva electoral model, which rests on its "vikas ki rajniti" (promise of development), nursing its carefully cultivated base of labharthis, the beneficiaries of the social welfare schemes of its governments at the Centre and in states, and third, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personality cult.

In 2015, the Modi government rolled back its proposed amendments to the land acquisition act, fearing farmers' anger. In December 2018, it lost the Assembly polls in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh because of agrarian distress.

Learning from it and lest it hurt its electoral chances in the Lok Sabha polls two months later, the Modi government rolled out the PM Kisan Nidhi scheme in February 2019.

The third instance was in 2021, months before the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Centre withdrew its three farm laws after the year-long farmers' protests.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are Congress-ruled, while the BJP returned to power in MP through backroom manoeuvres when it engineered defections in March 2020. BJP strategists remember acutely the events that contributed to the party's losses in the three states in 2018, and are hopeful those mistakes are not repeated.

In June 2017, a little over two months after the BJP won a famous electoral victory in Uttar Pradesh on the back of its promise of farm loan waiver, the MP police in the state ruled by Shivraj Singh Chouhan fired at protesting farmers in Mandsaur, killing half a dozen. The deaths triggered anger and protests, culminating in the BJP's defeat in the three states a year-and-a-half later.

Keeping 'annadatas' happy

The governments of the three states have taken measures to keep the 'annadata' happy. Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments could announce more farmer-friendly steps in their budgets on March 1.

On top of the Centre's Kisan Nidhi, the Chouhan government in MP is providing Rs 4,000 per annum to farmers apart from increasing procurement of wheat and other crops.

In Chhattisgarh, the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government earlier this month said it holds second position in the country after Punjab in terms of overall paddy procurement; and it is at the top place in terms of the number of farmers selling paddy at the support price among states.

An input subsidy of Rs 9,000 per acre is being given to paddy cultivators under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, Baghel said.

In its budget presented in the Rajasthan Assembly on February 10, the last before the polls, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot offered free electricity to farmers consuming up to 2,000 units. The state government said more than 11 lakh farmers would benefit from the move.

While the Centre and state governments are wary of keeping food prices at low levels to control food inflation, particularly as it could lead to anger among farmers in the poll-bound states, sustained inflation would hurt consumers. As the last few weeks have shown, high wheat and atta prices are a concern.

The Centre has formed a committee under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, initially banning wheat exports and subsequently began aggressive open market sales of wheat from its stocks.

In January, the Centre subsumed the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana with the National Food Security Act (NFSA), which served the purpose of keeping sufficient quantities of wheat to facilitate intervening in the market to check price rise.

It is expected that wheat prices could trade above the minimum support price this year, while mustard and chana could fetch farmers around their MSPs of Rs 5,450 per quintal and Rs 5,335 per quintal, respectively.

Thus, the events of March could affect the electoral outcome in December.