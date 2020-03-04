BJP treating Parliament as its back office: Derek O'Brien

Accusing the government of taking back its words on holding a discussion over communal clashes in Delhi, Trinamool Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP has made Parliament its "back office".

TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien said that whatever is happening in Parliament was "unprecedented" as Leader of House Tawarchand Gehlot had assured in the Rajya Sabha that the government was ready for a discussion.

Opposition leaders were ready for the discussion, he said, adding that the government changed tracks saying it will discuss the issue only next week after the festival of Holi.

Referring to not allowing notices under Rule 267 to discuss an issue of urgent importance, he said that not a single such notice was admitted since November 16, 2016, when the rule was invoked to suspend business and discuss the issue of demonetisation.

"The last 267 notice was taken up about three-and-a-half years ago. This is shameful," he said.

Previously in April 2015, there was a discussion under 267 on agrarian crisis, in December 2014 on the attack on the secular fabric of the country and in July 2014 on price rise and food inflation.

Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, Samajwadi Party floor leader Ramgopal Yadav and O'Brien among others had submitted a notice to suspend the business of the House under Rule 267 to discuss Delhi situation but the House was adjourned following protests as Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said the issue could be taken up on March 11 after Holi.

O'Brien said the Trinamool has given the notice noting that the message of healing after the Delhi riots has to go from Parliament.

"This is a sad state of affairs where Parliament is being treated like another back office of the BJP. But we will keep up the fight," he said.

"The BJP is stalling Parliament to avoid discussion on Delhi genocide and healing touch that is needed. In both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi and (Home Minister Amit) Shah have given the direction to not let any discussion happen. They have been trying to kill every institution in this country. And now the attack is on the Parliament," he said.