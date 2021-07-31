BJP trying to enter people's bedrooms: Surjewala slams Modi, Shah over Pegasus row

Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah over the pegasus snooping row.

Modi and Shah are attacking Indian democracy, Constitution and media. The government is involved in illegal phone tapping, he said.

Surjewala made these allegations while addressing mediapersons after a Congress party workers' meet in Mysuru.

The Congress leader claimed that everyone was under the BJP's surveillance. "The party is trying to enter the bathroom and bedroom of the people," he said.

He also alleged that former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa was running a 'totally corrupt government and was removed from the CM's post by Modi and Shah to insult him. Modi and Shah are habitual offenders when it comes to insulting their own leaders, he said.