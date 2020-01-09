BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi calls for JNU VC's exit

Veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on Thursday called for the removal of Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, who is at the centre of a controversy over his failure to take steps to stop the brutal attack on the varsity campus on Sunday.

Joshi, a former Union HRD Minister, said it was shocking that the vice chancellor was adamant on not implementing the suggestions made by the central government on resolving the issue over student fees that was one of the reasons for the agitation.

“Reports are that the HRD ministry had twice advised the JNU VC to implement certain reasonable and working formula for resolving the issue of enhanced fees in JNU. He was also advised to reach out to teachers and students,” Joshi said on Twitter.

“It is shocking that the VC is adamant on not implementing the government proposal. This attitude is deplorable and in my opinion such a VC should not be allowed to continue on this post,” said Joshi, who is also a former BJP President.

Besides the JNU Students' Union, a number of political parties have called for the ouster of the JNU VC over his failure to engage with the students on finding a solution to their concerns.

Joshi joining the opposition parties' demand for JNU VC's removal was indicative of the Kumar's dwindling political stock at a time when the students have stepped up their agitation against the fee hike.