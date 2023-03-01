BJP veteran Shanta Kumar lauds Sisodia's 'clean image', but blames system for AAP debacle

Veteran BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Wednesday lauded AAP leader Manish Sisodia for his "clean image" but suggested that he might be “collecting money” for his party to fight elections.
Sisodia was arrested Sunday over alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.
In remarks that could embarrass his own party, Shanta Kumar said the AAP formed its government in the national capital “right under the nose of the BJP government at the Centre”, after badly defeating the ruling party.
Also Read | AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj likely to be in Kejriwal Cabinet
He said the AAP government worked for five years and then came back to power, calling it a “big achievement.”
Sisodia became well known as a deputy chief minister with a clean image who did "commendable work", and is now in jail, the BJP leader said, according to a statement posted on Facebook.
Shanta Kumar said there have been charges and counter charges from both sides. It is also difficult to imagine that Sisodia may have been put in jail by the CBI without having committed any crime, he added.
He said the AAP leader is being accused of framing a liquor policy that brought profits to traders.
Also Read | Delhi: Congress stages protest near AAP office, demand Kejriwal's resignation
The Himachal leader said it appeared that “Sisodia is totally honest as an individual but might have done all this to collect money for the party and the elections”.
“In my opinion this is the truth, and if this is the truth, the country very seriously needs to take some new decisions,” he said in Hindi.
He argued that political parties take money from big business people, who make up for the amount through corruption with the help of the government that come to power.
After elections, the winning candidates file false expenditure accounts with the Election Commission, he charged. “How can everything be well in a country where democracy begins with black money and lies,” he said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Starbucks launches olive oil coffee drinks in Italy
Rahul Gandhi sports new look on UK visit
Asia's longest cycle race kicks off from Kashmir
Family of late Kobe Bryant awarded $29M in photos case
Tinubu is Nigeria's president-elect after disputed poll
DH Toon | 'Identify 10 problems that AI can solve': PM
Surgeons must push for robots in OTs
Netanyahu is shattering Israeli society
Priyanka plays a spy in 'Citadel', first look out