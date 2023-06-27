BJP vows to remove corruption in West Bengal panchayat poll manifesto

Following legal arguments in the courts that made deployment of central forces possible, the skirmishes in the villages, and amid poll-focused speeches that have heated up regional politics, the West Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday launched its manifesto promising voters “corruption-free” panchayats in West Bengal. The rural-polls are scheduled to take place next week, on July 8.

The BJP’s “sankalp patra” (resolution) pledges “chormukt” (corruption free) panchayats, Sukanta Majumdar, the party’s state president said, making it clear that the (alleged) corruption in the system under the ruling party will be in focus for the rural polls.

Majumdar said that the Centre's housing scheme’s execution draws maximum allegations, and if the BJP wins the rural bodies, it will usher in transparency. The tender process involved in building of roads will also be looked into. Besides, the Centre’s schemes will be taken to the grassroots. Health facilities, and issues concerning migrant labour are other points the manifesto focuses on, he said.

Also Read | Will visit areas hit by pre-panchayat poll violence, says Bengal Governor

Bengal’s elections have long had a history of violent clashes, and this time, the panchayat elections will be carried out in the presence of central forces – a move that a section of the Opposition sees as important for the conduct of peaceful elections.

Will BJP improve upon its past tally? “Places where fair voting takes place, and if central forces are judiciously deployed, BJP expects to have excellent results. Even where BJP has strength, there too, without central forces, we will do good,” Majumdar said.

The panchayat results, the BJP leader said, cannot be considered to reflect what’s likely to happen in the Lok Sabha next year. “The voter’s mindset differs for the three elections (rural, state, and the Lok Sabha). I don’t see a connection between these,” Majumdar told Deccan Herald.

Senior state leaders – Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, and Majumdar – jointly launched the document. The party, besides promising to have panchayats that are free from corruption, said it would focus on progress and rights of farmers, development of the unorganised sector, revolutionising the health sector, development issues specific to women, children and youth, rural infrastructure and development, good governance, and better law and order situation.