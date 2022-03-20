BJP wants consensus before finalising Uttarakhand CM

The BJP central and state leadership are meeting separately in the national capital over the government formation in Uttarakhand. A meeting of BJP central leadership is under way at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence, while another meeting of Uttarakhand leaders is going on at the residence of former Chief Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' here.

Sources said that in the meeting held earlier at Shah's residence, Uttarakhand BJP leaders failed to convince the central leaders with feedback on the various possibilities.

"We came to know that there was no consensus over the feedback asked by the central leadership. The party leadership asked the state leaders to arrive at a consensus and come back. Now to build a consensus they are meeting at Nishank's residence," he said.

The central leadership, however after collecting the feedback from Uttarakhand leaders, is continuing discussion over the formation of the government. In the meeting at Shah's residence BJP chief J P Nadda, national general secretary B.L. Santhosh and state election in-charge Pralhad Joshi are present.

In the meeting of Uttarakhand leaders at Nishank's residence, caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, state unit president Madan Kaushik and former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat are present.

Sources said a name for the Uttarakhand chief minister will be finalised along with the names for the new cabinet at a meeting being held at Amit Shah's residence.

After 10 days of declaration of assembly polls results, suspense over the name of the chief minister of Uttarakhand is likely to get over soon.

The party insider claims that the defeat of incumbent Dhami from Khatima is the main reason behind delays in the election of the new chief minister and the formation of a new government in Uttarakhand.

