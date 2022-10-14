BJP wants new offices with digital capacities

BJP wants new offices with digital capacities

On top of the agenda, leaders attending the meeting told DH, was the provision to have facilities for digital communications

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 14 2022, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2022, 23:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

After setting an aim to build party headquarters across 512 locations across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now tasked its leaders with ensuring digital communications setups across all its offices. In a day-long meeting with office in-charges held at the party headquarters on Friday, senior leaders including JP Nadda and other leaders fleshed out several issues related to the sprucing up of its facilities. 

On top of the agenda, leaders attending the meeting told DH, was the provision to have facilities for digital communications. Those present said that each state had sent in two workers from the office department each.

“Dedicated facilities for our social media presence and to carry out live programmes, in addition to keeping a watch on the work of rival parties are some of the work on the agenda,” said an office secretary of a BJP-ruled state in North India. 

BJP central office secretary Mahendra Pandey, party general secretaries Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal and BL Santhosh spoke to the representatives, besides Nadda. 

The party had set out an aim to have 512 district headquarters across India, and on October 8 while speaking to party workers in Assam during the inauguration of the Guwahati office, Nadda said that 236 offices were already up and running and work on 154 has begun. The party, he said, is now focusing on building offices across all mandals. 

State representatives were asked to come up with new programmes for party workers in each facility, focusing on issue-based events. Office managers were also asked to keep an eye on behaviour of the staff with visitors, especially in states where the party is not in power.

In addition to that, sprucing up the existing offices, and having the party's own office where they were on rent were also on the agenda, said leaders. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Indian Politics
India News
JP Nadda

What's Brewing

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Govt staff donate Rs 80-100 cr for cow adoption scheme

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Damien Hirst burns artworks after collectors pick NFTs

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

Qatar WC will have areas for drunk fans to sober up

 