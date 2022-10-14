BJP wants new offices with digital capacities

After setting an aim to build party headquarters across 512 locations across the country, the Bharatiya Janata Party has now tasked its leaders with ensuring digital communications setups across all its offices. In a day-long meeting with office in-charges held at the party headquarters on Friday, senior leaders including JP Nadda and other leaders fleshed out several issues related to the sprucing up of its facilities.

On top of the agenda, leaders attending the meeting told DH, was the provision to have facilities for digital communications. Those present said that each state had sent in two workers from the office department each.

“Dedicated facilities for our social media presence and to carry out live programmes, in addition to keeping a watch on the work of rival parties are some of the work on the agenda,” said an office secretary of a BJP-ruled state in North India.

BJP central office secretary Mahendra Pandey, party general secretaries Arun Singh, Sunil Bansal and BL Santhosh spoke to the representatives, besides Nadda.

The party had set out an aim to have 512 district headquarters across India, and on October 8 while speaking to party workers in Assam during the inauguration of the Guwahati office, Nadda said that 236 offices were already up and running and work on 154 has begun. The party, he said, is now focusing on building offices across all mandals.

State representatives were asked to come up with new programmes for party workers in each facility, focusing on issue-based events. Office managers were also asked to keep an eye on behaviour of the staff with visitors, especially in states where the party is not in power.

In addition to that, sprucing up the existing offices, and having the party's own office where they were on rent were also on the agenda, said leaders.