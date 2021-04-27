BJP welcomes EC's order banning victory processions over poll results

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's order banning victory processions during and after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," Nadda said in a tweet.

भारतीय जनता पार्टी चुनाव आयोग द्वारा परिणामों के बाद विजय जुलूस पर प्रतिबंध के फ़ैसले का स्वागत करती है।मैंने भाजपा की सभी राज्य इकाइयों को इस निर्णय का पालन करने का निर्देश दिया है। हमारा हर कार्यकर्ता पूरी ऊर्ज़ा के साथ इस संकट की घड़ी में आम जन की सेवा में निरंतर लगा रहेगा। — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 27, 2021

The EC has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus, official sources said.

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.