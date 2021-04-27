BJP welcomes EC's order banning rallies on result day

BJP welcomes EC's order banning victory processions over poll results

The EC has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 27 2021, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2021, 13:49 ist
BJP president J P Nadda. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday welcomed the Election Commission's order banning victory processions during and after counting of votes in states where assembly polls have been held.

"I welcome the decision of the ECI banning celebrations and processions of electoral victories. I have directed all state units of BJP to strictly adhere to this decision. All karykartas of BJP are using their energies to help the ones in need in this hour of crisis," Nadda said in a tweet.

The EC has taken the decision to check the spread of coronavirus, official sources said.

Read | Assembly elections: EC bans victory processions on and after May 2 results

The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

J P Nadda
BJP
Assembly Elections 2021
EC

Related videos

What's Brewing

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

Leopard family reunited again in Maharashtra 

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

NY startup aims to leave a mark with ephemeral tattoos

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

Post-Australia, Siraj has been a different bowler

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

DH Toon | Vote for PM-CARES-funded 551 oxygen plants!

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

Prince Philip’s death adds urgency to Monarchy’s plans

The Alphonso mango wars

The Alphonso mango wars

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

Kanye's sneakers shatter sale records at $1.8 million

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

How Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook became foes

 